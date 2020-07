Share:

PunjabCommerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday announced that restaurants will be allowed to reopen after Eid-ul-Azha.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that marriage halls will be reopened in first week of September with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). He also added that SOPs will be prepared and sent to Centre before Eid-ul-Azha.