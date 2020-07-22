Share:

Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office and hoped that Pak-Qatar relations will further prosper under his able leadership for the common goal of improved peace and stability in the region and increased economic prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.