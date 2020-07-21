Share:

Actress Lily Collins returns to work amid coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD - Lily Collins has revealed that she has returned to work amid the coronavirus crisis. The actress, 31, took to Instagram to share a collection of snaps of herself having her make-up applied at a social distance during a photoshoot in Los Angeles, California. Lily admitted that it was ‘surreal’ to be on set again but credited cosmetics brand Lancôme for being ‘cautious’ and ‘helping us do this safely’. In one of the photos, the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star posed to the camera as someone applied lip gloss with gloves at a social distance. While a different snap saw Lily show off her radiant dewy make-up as she smoldered for a glamorous selfie.

Katy Perry models latest pieces of her clothing

ISLAMABAD -: She is expected to give birth to her first child, a daughter, with actor fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, sometime in August. And Katy Perry proudly showed off her baby bump as she modeled the latest pieces of clothing available on her online store. ‘Never too pregnant for a crop [top] and never too good for a mask,’ wrote the 35 year old singer in a post shared with her 102million Instagram followers. Perry then urged her fans to ‘Get [their] #SMILE game on (though don’t forget darling #Daisies)’ by purchasing a piece of merchandise for themselves. In the trio of self-portraits, Katy parted her bleach blonde tresses to one side and wore a neon pink lipstick shade on her pout. She also appeared to be wearing a pair of natural looking false lashes and a generous amount of bronzer in order to achieve a bronzed complexion. The Teenage Dream songstress donned a white, long sleeve crop top inspired by her new single Smile. Smile was printed on the front in rainbow lettering and various smiley faces were plastered on the sleeves.