KARACHI - Met office has forecast dust-storm/isolated rain-thundershower is expected in Upper Sindh. The rain/wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Tomorrow, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershower is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-baltistan and Kashmir.