Share:

Rawalpindi-The District Emergency Service Rawalpindi, Rescue 1122 responded to 17,630 emergencies including 4952 road traffic crashes in last six months.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, Rescue Service Attock dealt with 6,605 emergencies and 1,063 accidents, likewise Rescue Service Jhelum dealt with 4,351 emergencies including 825 road traffic crashes while total 4,034 emergencies including 961 road traffic crashes were dealt in Chakwal during last six months.

He said that currently the Rescue service is responding to the emergencies with limited resources and available ambulances of patients transfer service.

He informed that the recruitment of staff for few tehsils has been done and they are under training, whereas, the recruitment of remaining staff would be completed soon.

The staff would be deployed in all tehsils of Rawalpindi Division till December 2020. He further informed that more vehicles and equipment would also be available by December 2020.

The spokesman informed that the Director General (DG) Rescue1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed the performance of districts emergency officers of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and tehsil Murree and appreciated efforts of all district emergency officers of Rawalpindi division for maintaining standard of the service and congratulated those who have completed 10 years of regular service.

Soon, district emergency officers, emergency officers, rescue safety officers and control room incharges who have completed 10 years of regular service would be upgraded in next scale and assigned higher responsibilities, the DG added.

He informed that the DG Rescue Punjab also expressed grave concern over increasing number of road traffic crashes in Punjab and advised the citizens to observe road safety laws and adopt necessary road safety measures which would help preventing road traffic crashes.