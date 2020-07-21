Share:

ISLAMABAD-The amount of energy able to be harvested from ‘invisible light’ and used in solar cells has been given a significant boost thanks to a new technology. Scientists in Australia and the United States turned low energy light into heavy energy light able to be captured by solar cells using ‘oxygen’ as a key ingredient. Researchers from the ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science and UNSW Sydney found a way to ‘upconvert’ low, non-visible light to generate power. The process will allow solar power arrays to generate more electricity from the same amount of sunlight as is currently used - making them more efficient. Right now it is fairly inefficient and not really for commercial applications, according to Tim Schmidt, senior author on the paper, but they are working on improvements. ‘The energy from the sun is not just visible light,’ explained Schmidt, adding that spectrum is broad and includes infrared and ultraviolet light.