Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 40 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday to close at Rs 167.90 compared to the last closing of Rs 168.30. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 167.8 and Rs 168.8 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 76 paisas to close at Rs 192.14 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.90. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 1.27 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 213.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs 211.76.