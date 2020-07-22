Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that the cash grant has successfully been distributed among 10.3 million families in a short span of time under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

In an interview, she said the provision of funds under Ehsaas Programme is purely made on the basis of merit and transparency is ensured throughout the process.

She said there are multiple projects running under the umbrella of Ehsaas Initiative.

She said Ehsaas program also includes micro financing programs which would help generate income for respectable livelihood and Poor people need to be provided with opportunities to get themselves out of the vicious cycle of poverty.