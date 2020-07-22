Share:

ISAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to immediately take a remedial action and show results with regard to the pilots holding fake degree licences and the employees causing damage to the airline.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued these directives while hearing the suo moto notice related to the federal and the provincial governments’ steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The apex court also expressed dissatisfaction over the reports of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and CAA and asked the NDMA to file a comprehensive report, giving details of everything, particularly the machinery imported by M/s Al-Hafeez Crystoplast (Pvt) Ltd for the manufacture of N-95 Masks in Pakistan while it also directed the DRAP to provide relevant information about the import of Remdesiver.

About the selling of PIA assets, the court said that no one can dispose of PIA properties including Roosevelt Hotel in New York without the approval of the apex court.

The court ordered to file criminal cases against the officials who were involved in the issuance of fake licences to PIA pilots. The court also expressed dissatisfaction over the reports of the CAA and PIA.

The bench also directed the Punjab government not to utilize funds allocated for the purchase of vehicles for the province in the budget for financial year 2020-21. It was also ordered to provide a complete list of the vehicles purchased last year (financial year 2019-20) with the amount of Rs5 billion.

It noted that NDMA has not provided the documents about the machinery imported from China by Al-Hafeez Pvt Ltd. The representative of NDMA informed that the company itself paid the LC. The bench said that on the last hearing too, they had directed the NDMA to provide all the documents, which they have not complied and thus committing contempt.

During the court proceedings, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the NDMA had facilitated the company, therefore, it was its responsibility to provide all the relevant documents.

He said that till now the name of owner of the company has not been disclosed and also not informed that how much customs duty, sales and income tax and regulatory duty were paid.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that no information has been provided about how the duty was assessed. He added that no value of the machinery was declared and no invoice was submitted.

The Chief Justice said that according to the documents supplied, the aircraft charter agreement was between Vision Airways and Al-Hafeez company and it was agreed that the amount would be paid in US dollars. He added that $65,000 were paid on 20-04-20 while $27,000 are yet to be paid.

He asked who paid Rs10.72 million in cash in Karachi to the Vision Airways. He said that if this is done for the import of machinery then what could be the situation in other cases. “It seems that somebody is trying to cover up, we do not want this,” he added.

He further said, “Everything should be done in genuine and transparent manner.”

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked from the attorney general that they (NDMA) favoured one company and some persons. He said that this organization (NDMA) may be doing good and it was given free hand and a massive amount of funds but they are also answerable to the people.

He noted that NDMA is involved in everything i.e. locust attack, floods and coronavirus pandemic. However, everything like machinery and chemicals are imported and planes for spray are brought from abroad.

He said that what is their capacity to do all the things and they have to show that they have done according to the law.

Later, the apex court deferred the hearing for two weeks in this matter for further proceedings.