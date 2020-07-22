Share:

KARACHI - In-charge of Darual Sakoon organisation in Karachi, Sister Ruth Lewis died due to coronavirus on Tuesday.

The administration at Darual Sakoon Karachi informed that Lewis was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on 08 July 2020 and was under treatment in a private hospital of Karachi where she died at age of 77.

She was among the founder members of Darul Sakoon and she served the institution for 50 years. Tariq Samuel, Human Resource Manager of Dar ul Sukoon mentioning that Sister Ruth who remained associated with the facility since its establishment by Sister Getrude Lemmens in 1969, was tested positive for coronavirus on July 8 and was immediately admitted to Agha Khan Hospital where she was shifted on ventilator the very next day due to her precarious condition.

In a statement posted on Darul Sukoon’s Facebook page, the organisation’s administration expressed deep regret and grief over her demise. He said that her contribution to social sector was also unforgettable as she served the humanity without any discrimination.

The 77 year old lady was said to be looking after the special children, basically comprising those with mental retardation and often abandoned by their families with her utmost dedication for more than 50 years.

People from all walks of life paying tribute to Sister Ruth and hoped her spirit to serve the humanity would be sustained. Funeral services for her were expected to be conducted on Wednesday.

Governor condoles death of Sister Ruth

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday condoled the sad demise of Sister Ruth Lewis, incharge of Dar-us-Sukon, who died today due to Covid-19.

In his condolence message, the Governor lauded her services for the welfare, wellbeing and care of differentially able children. Her efforts for making Dar-us-Sakon one of the most reputable institution for special children were commendable, he stated.

