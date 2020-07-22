Share:

SUKKUR - Six people were injured as an old dispute between maternal uncle and his nephew over a piece of land in the area of Dates Mandi Rohri turned into a clash on Tuesday. Reports say men from both the sides made a free use of hatchets, clubs and rocks during the clash. Those injured were identified as Younus, Saif Ali, Muhammad Ali, Ishaq Ali, Muhammad Hanif and a seven- year-old boy Talib Hussain. On receiving information, area police reached the spot and shifted the injured to taluka hospital, Rohri. However, no report of the incident was registered till the filing of this news.