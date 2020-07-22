Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan was being acknowledged the world over.

The Foreign Minister held in-depth consultations with Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Planning Minister Asad Umar to highlight the ongoing worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministers discussed importance of drawing the world’s attention towards the curfew imposed in IOK since August 5 last year, the day India revoked special status of Kashmir. They also exchanged views on the current situation of coronavirus in the country.

Qureshi called for ensuring implementation of safety guidelines during the Eid-ul-Azha to better cope with the challenge of coronavirus. The ministers also discussed overall political situation in the country.