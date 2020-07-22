Share:

KARACHI - A special committee formed to probe the status of alleged fake degrees of faculty members of Sindh Madaressatul Islam University (SMIU) held its first meeting on Tuesday.

Five-member committee was headed by Prof. Asif Ali Syed Dean Faculty of Information Technology, said a statement.

The committee members had discussed the issue of the verification of the academic credentials of some faculty members of SMIU.

They discussed that committee would work in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan. The committee would review the status of degree either its fake or original. The committee will submit its report within 30 days.