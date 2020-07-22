Share:

ISLAMABAD- Tarnol police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics and arrested a person in possession of cache of drugs, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and curb this menace from capital. Following these directions, SP (Saddar Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol police station Inspector Arshad Ali, Sub Inspector Shahid Asghar and others.

This team arrested a drug pusher, identified as Shaikhbaz Khan, from the area of Dhoke Paracha besides recovery of 4.270 kilogram hashish from him. Case has been registered against him at Tarnol police station and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated the performance of CIA Police team and announced cash rewards for them. DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police is accelerating all out efforts for safety and security of citizens.

He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their area.