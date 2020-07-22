Share:

Rawalpindi police registered a first information report (FIR) against a man and his wife after a video surfaced of him him beating his mother went viral on social media. On Tuesday, a video emerged on social media account of Arsalan's stepsister Zoobia Meer, in which she mentioned the account and made her plea justice regarding her mother's condition. SP Rawal Division had earlier said that Arsalan, who owns a car showroom, and his wife had fled which led to raids being executed in order to arrest him. However, it was later made clear that the couple has obtained interim pre-arrest bail from a local court.

Rawalpindi CCPO Ahsan Younis took notice of the video which showed Arsalan allegedly beating his mother Gulnaz Bibi and directed Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division, to register a case and arrest him.

SHO Sadiqabad Tahir Ahmed Rehan, on the instructions of the SP Rai Mazhar Iqbal, lodged a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 337 A-1, and 337 L-2 and got the medical examination of Gulnaz Bibi done. Hospital officials said the medical report would be submitted to the police within a week.

Gulnaz Bibi, a resident of Dhokla Ali Akbar area of Rawalpindi, alleged in the FIR, that her son and daughter-in-law would "fight with me every other day".

"At 7pm on [Tuesday] night, they pushed me, beat me and tortured me intensely," she said. Zoobia said that her brother had beaten her with a wiper as well, following which their mother used the same wiper to damage Arsalan's car and subsequently lost consciousness.

According to the court orders received by police, Arsalan and his wife are on interim bail until August 6, police spokesperson Sajjad said. He added that the couple was expected to join the investigation in the case as they had made counter-claims regarding the treatment meted out to them which led to such circumstances.