KANDHKOT - A jirga of tribal elders was held here on Tuesday to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly growing incidents of kidnappings, in Kashmore district. A large number of people belonging to various clans and all walks of life attended the gathering, including notables, social activists, traders and members of the civil society. Speaking on the occasion, tribal elders expressed their strong displeasure over the performance of district police, and demanded the immediate release of those kidnapped in recent months, saying otherwise they would lay siege to the SSP office, and would not move from there till their demand was met. The tribal leaders demanded Sindh CM, IGP and DIG Larkana to take notice of abysmal law and order situation throughout the Kashmore district and ensure safe recovery of those abducted persons as such incidents had become order of the day. It is worth mentioning here that locals have been demanding changes in district police’s hierarchy since they have lost trust in the Force. The only way through which they can protect themselves is by staying indoors.