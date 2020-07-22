Share:

Lahore - The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Tuesday, notified the schedule of MBBS annual examinations 2020. According to the notification, First Professional MBBS Annual Examinations will commence on January 01, 2021, Second Professional MBBS Annual Examinations on January 12, 2021, Third Professional MBBS Annual Examinations on December 11, 2020, Fourth Professional MBBS annual examinations, January 26, 2021 while Final Professional MBBS Annual Examinations will start from February 2, 2021. UHS Controller of Examinations, Dr Saqib Mahmood, issued the notification after the approval of the Board of Studies in Medicine.