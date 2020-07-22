Share:

Lahore - Eidul Azha 2020 will be celebrated on August 1 (Saturday), central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced yesterday evening. The announcement was preceded by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country. In a notification, the religious affairs ministry said that the Zilhaj moon had not been sighted and 1st Zilhaj, 1441AH would commence from July 23. In June, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had stated the nation will celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31.

In a tweet, the minister had said that Zilhaj moon would be visible over Karachi and nearby areas on July 21. “The Ruet app may also be used to ascertain the exact location of the moon,” Chaudhry had said. In Quetta, Maulana Anwarul Haq Haqqani, as well as officials of the district administration and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), gathered for the moon-sighting.