QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has said that corruption has become a tradition in the province and the government is committed to eliminating it.

“For the promotion of investment in the province, a donors’ conference would be held,” he said, while giving a post-budget briefing to journalists at the chief minister’s secretariat here on Friday.

Provincial Ministers, Abdur Rahim Ziaratwal and Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, Balochistan Chief Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad, Additional Chief Secretary Development Aslam Shakir Baloch and Finance Secretary Dostain Jamaldini were also present on the occasion.

He said the total outlay of the provincial budget 2013-14 was Rs 198.395 billion; expenditures were estimated at Rs 117.348 billion and development expenditures were more than Rs 43 billion. He said income was estimated at Rs 190 billion, including Rs 3 billion of foreign assistance.

He said education had been given special focus for which Rs 8.51 billion had been earmarked. Similarly, Rs 3.46 billion had been set aside for health and Rs 3.16 billion for communication sector. “Medical colleges would be established in Khuzdar, Kech and Loralai districts,” he revealed.

The Balochistan chief minister who himself presented the 2013-14 provincial budget said the federal government had assured the provincial government of releasing the PDDP funds.

He said deficit of Rs 7.942 billion had been estimated in the budget, adding that in line with the announcement of the federal government, the salaries of government employees had been increased.

He said that in order to address the issue of unemployment, 4,493 jobs would be created so that the youth of Balochistan could stand on their feet after completing their education. He said the government was also serious in development of agriculture and energy, so it had allocated more than Rs 2 billion to each of the sectors. “Rs 1.57 billion and Rs 1.50 billion have been earmarked for clean drinking water and irrigation projects, respectively. Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said that education in mother language had a vital role in the development of nations, so the incumbent provincial government was striving hard to allocate maximum funds for the promotion of Balochi, Bravi and Pashtoo languages. “In order to ensure merit, NTS system is being reviewed,” he said.

When asked if his government would take action against the corruption made in the previous provincial government, he regretted that corruption had become a tradition in the province and they had pledged to eradicate it from the province.

He said they would welcome positive criticism by media and the government would take prompt action on the issues highlighted by journalists.

He said the government had decided to hold a donors’ conference in the province to attract investors. Referring to Reko Diq project, he said people of Balochistan had the first right on the minerals, coast and resources of the province.

“The province is not yet capable of running Reko Diq Project itself, however, the services of national and international experts would be sought in this connection,” he added.

When asked if Saindak Project would be given to some other company after taking its control, Baloch said this matter had been reviewed. Answering yet another query, he said steps had been taken for reconciliation between former chief minister and Balochistan National Party President Sardar Akhtar Mengal and his rival Mir Shafiqur Rehman. “A delegation of National Party, headed by Nawab Shahwani, Sardar Aslam Bezinjo and others, met the BNP president and we thank Shafiqur Rehman Mengal who accepted our “Balochi Medh” (Jirga),” he added.