ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has filed a corruption reference against officials of Ministry of National Regulation & Health Services Division (NR&HSD) and Pharma companies involved in illegal increase in prices of drugs through Drugs Pricing Committee.

The NAB filed the reference against Arshad Farooq Faheem, (former chairman Drugs Pricing Committee) Additional Secretary (BPS-21), Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Dr Muhammad Ali, (former secretary-cum-member Drugs Pricing Committee) ex-member Pricing (BPS-21) DRAP, Saleem Isharat Hussain, (former Member Drugs Pricing Committee) Chief Drug Inspector (Rtd), Health Department Sindh government, Ayaz Ali Khan, (former member Drugs Pricing Committee (ex-chief Drugs Controller Punjab) Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Drugs Testing and Research Centre, Lahore resident of 5-A, Faisal Town, Lahore, Sabir Ali (former Member Drugs Pricing Committee) Chief Drug Inspector (Rtd) Health Department, Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Salam Mufti (former Member Drugs Pricing Committee) Chief Drug Inspector (Retd), Health Department Punjab government, Sultan Ahmed (former Member Drugs Pricing Committee) Senior Drug Inspector, Health Department Balochistan government, Rashid Latif Sheikh (former Member Drugs Pricing Committee) ex-Director Cost Accounts Organisation, Ministry of Finance and Seven pharmaceutical companies M/s Maple Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Akhai Agencies, M/s Zam Zam Corporation, Excel Health Care Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Saffron Pharmaceutical (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Galaxy Pharma (Pvt) Ltd M/s Martin Dow Ltd and others regarding drug pricing issues in Accountability Court Islamabad.

The members DPC in connivance with each other’s and beneficiary Pharma companies/firms extended undue financial favors to Pharma companies/ firms in the shape of illegal and unjustified price increase to their drugs through DPC meeting held on 09-10-2012 & 22-01-2013 and subcommittee meeting held on 19-11-2012. The wrongful financial benefits derived by the eight pharmaceutical companies/firms on the basis of price increase through above said meetings comes to be Rs1078.08 M appox till 30-6-2015 (out of which one Pharma company M/s RG Pharmaceutica (Pvt) Ltd returned an amount of Rs385.12 million through Plea Bargain) after deducting retailer and distributor margin. This illegal benefit is perpetually being gained by the pharmaceutical firms who submitted inflated invoices incomplete costing data and were selling of their drugs on prices which were illegally increased by the members of DPC.

As per details, NAB received a complaint wherein it was alleged that officers of Ministry of National Regulation & Health Services Division (NR&HSD) and others were involved in illegal increase in prices of drugs through Drugs Pricing Committee meetings. The prices of the drugs were fixed as per section 12 of Drugs Act 1976 by Drugs Pricing Committee (DPC) duly constituted by Federal Govt.

During the process of investigation, it revealed that the pharmaceutical companies in connivance with accused officials submitted incomplete and inflated invoices to DRAP for fixation of drugs prices at exorbitant rates. Due to illegal price hike in the DPC meetings held on 09-10-2012 & 22-01-2013 and sub-committee meeting held on 19-11-2012 approx Rs 1078.08 million has been pocketed by these pharmaceutical companies causing unbearable burden on general public.

Earlier, NAB arrested two accused persons namely Tariq Haider and Mian M Khalid but released after payment of their liability through Plea Bargain In this case. So far NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs385.11 million from accused persons namely Tariq Haider and Mian Khalid Mehmood, Directors of M/s RG Pharmaceutica (Pvt) Ltd in the investigation against officials of national regulations and services, beneficiaries and other regarding drug pricing issues through Plea Bargain whereas reference against accused persons of remaining wrongful gain of Rs692.96 million has been filed in Accountability Court, Islamabad.