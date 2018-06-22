Share:

islamabad (PR) - As a special treat during Ramadan, Serena Hotels entered into a promotion with Honda so people who had their Iftar at Zamana were entered into a lucky draw and given the chance to drive away in an all new BR-V.

The lucky draw for the Honda BRV was held in Serena Business Complex Lawn in the evening with the management of Honda and Serena Hotels.

Honorable chief guests Mr.Sheikh Amir Wahid, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shahryar Khan, Resident Manager Islamabad Serena Hotel and Mr. Fahad CEO Honda Avenue drew the winning coupon from the ballot box and announced the fortunate recipient who enjoyed a Zamanaiftar and won a Honda BRV in return.

The event was covered live on Facebook and thecall to the delighted winner was recorded. Mr. Kamal Nadir from Islamabadwas overwhelmed by the unexpected news, and expressed his/her immense gratitude to Serena Hotels and Honda for their innovative collaboration.

Mr. Shahryar Khan said, “Serena is the first hotel to bring this sort of value to its esteemed clientele. Serena Hotels is positioned to bring together partnerships and collaborations for the benefit of our communities and our clients and this initiative with Honda is an example of this ability”.