islamabad - The Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Jan Muhammad has lauded the performance of Islamabad Traffic police and directed them to keep their morale high and ensure courteous attitude with road-users.

The Inspector General paid a visit to Islamabad Traffic Police on Thursday. He visited various branches and inspected the one-window driving license system, traffic help line-1915 and other departments of ITP. SSP (Traffic) Islamabad Farrukh Rasheed briefed the IGP on the working of ITP which was highly admired by him. The IGP while appreciating the services being rendered by ITP, and directed them to keep up the morale. The IGP emphasized on team work for the safety of citizens and hoped that ITP will also prove itself to be a friendly police and emerge as role model for other sister agencies.

He directed to ensure safe road environment in the city by strict implementation on traffic laws and launch special campaign to educated road-users. He asked to resolve the traffic related issues of the citizens and ensure maximum convenience to them.