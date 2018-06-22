Share:

rawalpindi - An accused involved in attempted murder and land grabbing cases escaped from court premises on Thursday, following the dismissal of his bail application. The fleeing accused was identified as Sheikh Shehroz son of Sheikh Iftikhar, the owner of controversial Al-Haram City housing society. Additional District and Sessions Judge Sahadat Hussain Malik has rejected the bail application of accused after the defence failed in presenting substantial evidences to prove his client not guilty.

The accused Sheikh Shehroz and officer of land revenue department Tariq Patwari have a case of attempted murder and land grabbing registered against them in Police Station Saddar Bairooni. However, Tariq Patwari has fled from Pakistan and is taking refuge in a foreign country.

According to details, police personnel of Saddar Bairooni escorted the accused Shehroz to the court for the hearing.

After hearing the arguments, ADSJ Sahadat Hussain Malik rejected his bail petition. Upon hearing the verdict, the suspect fled the court.

A police officer told The Nation that police are making preparations to arrest the accused.

He said the accused along with his crime partner Tariq Patwari is involved in several cases of land grabbing, fraud and swindling people of millions of rupees.