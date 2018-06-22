Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani on Thursday demanded the removal of caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan.

In a statement, Ghani said that Khan had been ‘exposed in the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari’s scandal.’

“It is not a secret anymore that Interior Minister Azam Khan has a soft corner for the PTI and is working to facilitate it. How an individual could be appointed on a very sensitive post when he is openly siding with one political party and could easily influence and use the government machinery to benefit a particular political party,” he said.

Ghani also said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marvi Memon continued to work as chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme despite reservation expressed by the PPP.

“Reports are that Marvi Memon is pressurizing her staff to work for her political party which is unethical and amounts to rigging in the elections. Elections could not be free and fair if individuals like Azam Khan and Marvi Memon continue to occupy important, influential and sensitive positions in the government,” Ghani said.