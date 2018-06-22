Share:

KARACHI:- All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the executive committee over the sad demise of mother of Sher Muhammad Khuhawar, Editor Daily Appeal, Karachi, who passed away on Thursday. The APNS office bearers offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.–PR