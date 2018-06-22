Share:

LAHORE - A PIA flight coming from Paris to Islamabad had to make emergency landing at Lahore airport after a bird hit it.

Passengers refused to disembark from the plane and travel by road to Islamabad. Coffins carrying two bodies were transported to Islamabad by ambulances.

Passengers protested against PIA staff and Pakistan government. They also chanted slogans against PIA management. Pilot of the plane begged a pardon from the passengers but they refused to accept his apology and tried to enter into the cockpit on which pilot locked himself inside the cockpit.

A former PML-N MNA, also travelling by the same flight, announced to quit the party against the attitude of pilot who did not let him know the real story of the landing at Lahore airport. MNA Shahabuddin said he was ashamed of the poor services provided by national flag carrier.

He announced that he would shortly quit the party. Shahab said he would form his own political party. He told the passengers that earlier pilot had announced that due to bad weather in Islamabad he was landing in Lahore. But when passengers refused to disembark he called MNA in the cockpit and told him that a bird had hit the plane due to which it was difficult for him to take the plane to Islamabad.