KARACHI:- Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman on Thursday visited the Election Complaint Cell established at CM House and issued directives for computerization of complaint record and redressal of the complaints on priority.

The Election Complaint Cell has been set up in the Complaint Cell of the CM House where general complaints are also being received. A separate desk has been established with an officer of grade BPS-18 to entertain complaints regarding the election process. Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput briefed the caretaker chief minister about the facilities made available there. He said that all the complaints right from receiving to their disposal are recorded in computer system with date and time. Fazlur Rehman checked the record of the complaints and their onward transmission to the concerned authorities for redressal. He also issued directives to all the departments to cooperate with the complaint cell for redressal of general public’s complaints and the complaints regarding election process. It may be noted that the complaints about election and others can be lodged at phone numbers: 021-99207349, 99207568, 99202065, 99202080, 99202081, Fax 99202000 and 99202007.