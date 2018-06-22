Share:

Chester-le-Street - Centuries from Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh have given Australia a chance of clinching a morale-restoring victory over England in Durham.

After the humiliation of Trent Bridge - where Australia conceded the largest total in ODI history on the way to slumping to their heaviest ever defeat, in terms of runs - Marsh and Finch helped Australia to the highest total made in an ODI on this ground; previously 307 for 5 by England against New Zealand in 2008. In the process, Finch became the first man to score six ODI centuries against England and Marsh recorded his second century of the series.

Following Trent Bridge, when England's modern approach to ODI cricket was at its zenith, Australia took a more measured, old-fashioned approach to this innings. So they played themselves in - Finch's half-century occupied 65 balls; longer than it took Alex Hales to make a century on Tuesday - built a platform and set themselves to accelerate in the final 10 overs.

But while Marsh thrashed 25 off one over from Adil Rashid, bringing up a 91-ball century with his fourth six, and greeted David Willey's return to the attack by thumping him for a six that almost cleared the media centre, Australia may feel they failed to fully build on the foundations built by Finch and Marsh.

With 11 overs to go, they were 225 for 1 and looking at a total of up to 350. But the return of Mark Wood - bowling with pace and skill on his home ground - saw that become 227 for 3 and, with Willey claiming three wickets in the 48th over, and another in the 50th, Australia were only able to make 14 from the final three overs of the innings. England may well have been the happier side at the innings break. To be fair, this surface is not the batting paradise of Nottingham. Not only is the pitch slower, but the playing surface is much bigger. Still, in modern ODI cricket, a score of 310 isn't what it was.

Australia were grateful to Finch and Travis Head for their strong start. Promoted back to open the innings after a couple of games in the middle-order, Finch survived a desperately tough chance to Alex Hales at midwicket on 8 - Hales probably did well to lay a hand on the chance - as he patiently built his innings.

Head was more aggressive. Feasting on some short deliveries from Craig Overton and David Willey, he made his 50 in 43 balls and looked set for a match-defining contribution before pulling a long-hop down the throat of midwicket. Finch started to flex his muscles a little - Rashid was deposited for some vast sixes over long-on - and Marsh against swept well and went to his 62-ball 50 with a six over long-o off Moeen.

But England - who went into the game with only five specialist bowlers - were able to bowl the part-time spin of Joe Root for his entire allocation of 10 overs (only the second time he has completed his allocation in his 112 ODIs) for a cost of just 44 by the end of the 27th over (only once has an England spinner bowled out so quickly in an ODI), which allowed Eoin Morgan far more flexibility to rotate his other bowlers.

And once Finch departed - trapped by one that nipped back and may have kept a fraction low - Australia's plans for an acceleration never really matieralised. Marcus Stoinis, back when he should have been forward, was beaten for pace and Ashton Agar, promoted to bat above Tim Paine and Alex Carey, edged a googly.

By the time Marsh was brilliantly caught on the long-on boundary - Jason Roy took the ball but, realising that his momentum was going to take him over the rope, quickly threw it every bit of 20 yards to allow Overton to complete the catch - it became apparent that Australia were going to have to settle for a total some way below what may have seemed possible an hour earlier.

Both sides made changes from the teams at Trent Bridge. England gave an ODI debut to Overton - Sir Ian Botham presented him with his cap just before the toss - in place of the rested Liam Plunkett, while Australia brought spinner Nathan Lyon in to their side in place of the dropped Andrew Tye - who conceded 100 in nine overs in Nottingham - while Alex Carey came in for the injured Glenn Maxwell (who has a right shoulder problem) and Michael Neser instead of D'Arcy Short to provide more bowling options. England options to tinker with their side were hit when both Jake Ball (lower back) and Tom Curran (side strain) were ruled out through injury.

Scoreboard

AUSTRALIA:

A Finch lbw b Wood 100

T Head c Willey b Rashid 63

S Marsh c Overton b Willey 101

M Stoinis b Wood 1

A Agar c Buttler b Rashid 19

A Carey c Overton b Willey 6

T Paine lbw b Willey 3

M Neser c Buttler b Willey 2

J Richardson not out 5

N Lyon not out 3

EXTRAS: (lb3, w4) 7

TOTAL: (8 wkts, 50 overs) 310

FOW: 1-101, 2-225, 3-227, 4-256, 5-296, 6-296, 7-299, 8-305.

BOWLING: Wood 9-1-49-2 (2w); Willey 7-0-43-4; Root 10-0-44-0 (1w); Overton 7-0-55-0; Rashid 10-0-73-2 (1w); Ali 7-0-43-0.

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV UMPIRE: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

MATCH REFEREE: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)