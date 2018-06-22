Share:

Saad appears before NAB

Former railways minister Kh Saad Rafique appeared before NAB Joint Investigation Team on Thursday in Paragon Housing Society case and recorded his statements. He was grilled for an hour, a spokesman for NAB said. He was asked about his sources of income and 40-kanal plots. In March, NAB summoned Saad and his brother Salman Rafique in the same case. NAB has already arrested two brothers of Paragon City chief executive officer Nadeem Zia.–Staff reporter

Passenger held over fake visa

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested a passenger for travelling on fake documents at the Allama Iqbal Airport on Wednesday. According to an FIA spokesman, Sajid Ali of Mandi Bahauddin was to onboard flight number (QR621) when FIA Immigration during clearance found his passport and Italian residency card fake. The passenger was sent to Anti Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for legal action.–APP

NHMP’s drive against overcharging

The NH&MP Central Zone returned overcharged amount of about Rs1.6 million to 10,654 passengers and imposed a fine on 4,835 vehicles. The Central Zone took steps to force transport owners to pay back overcharged amount to passengers during Eid days. This was stated by DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik while checking overcharging in buses on national highways near Thoker Niaz Baig here on Thursday. Similarly, Motorway Police imposed a fine of Rs 4,939,600 on vehicles for overcharging and overloading. The motorway police took action against buses, coaches and other vehicles in Lahore, Manga Mandi, Pattoki, Sahiwal, Multan, Okara, Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, and other major cities on complaints of passengers about overcharging.–APP

Anti-dengue campaign to continue

Provincial Health Minister Dr Jawad Sajid Khan has directed continuing anti-dengue activities in sensitive districts as per previous practice and procedure. Chairing meeting of cabinet committee on dengue on Thursday, he directed giving full attention to removing dengue hotspots, case response and surveillance. Special secretary primary & secondary health Dr Faisal Zahoor, chairman dengue experts advisory group Prof Faisal Masood, member DEAG Dr Somia Iqtidar, Prof Waseem Akram, Additional DG (dengue control) Dr Saeed Ahmed Ghuman, Deputy Secretary (primary health) Dr Yadullah, CEO (health) Lahore Dr Shehnaz, senior representatives of different departments including the PITB were also present on the occasion. Prof Faisal Masood said that dengue was moving from urban areas to suburban localities that needed extending scope of surveillance. Dr Saeed Ghuman said that decline in dengue related activities has been witnessed by some departments and districts which was a matter of concern.–Staff Reporter

Mujtaba becomes commissioner

Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Paracha took charge as Lahore commissioner . He belongs to Pakistan Administrative Group and is a grade 20 officer. He has served as Secretary Industries.–Staff Reporter

Condolence

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former diplomat Jamsheed Marker. The chief minister extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the deceases for his services. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.–Staff Reporter