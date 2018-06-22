Share:

LAHORE:- Punjab Agriculture Department will host a two-day International Agri Expo-2018 from June 23 to 24, 2018, here at Lahore Expo Centre. Departmental sources told APP on Thursday that the expo would help provide an opportunity to international stakeholders to enhance the export of agricultural products to Pakistan. The sources said that expo would be an ultimate opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop national as well as international linkages. He said that through the exhibition, the department would promote Pakistan as a land of investment and opportunities for growth of agricultural trade in domestic and international markets.