LAHORE - Expressing concerns over political parties awarding tickets to known corrupt turncoats, Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said promoting such people was hazardous to democracy.

Addressing an Eid Milan party arranged for journalists at a local hotel on Thursday, he said that the parties were facilitating looters and plunderers in entering the parliament for another five years.

MMA leaders including Jamiat Ahle Hadith’s Ibtesam Elabi Zaheer, JI spokesman and MMA candidate for NA-135 Ameer-ul-Azeem, JI information secretary Qaiser Sharif, deputy information secretary Shamsuddin Amjad and MMA deputy information secretary Zahid Akhundzada were also present.

Sirajul Haq said that making articles 62 and 63 merely showpiece of the constitution was unfortunate.

“Parliament is like goldmine for the corrupt elite. These people will only multiply wealth, factories and assets by looting hard earned public money”, he said, adding, corrupt politicians and bureaucrats were more dangerous than the enemies and terrorists hiding in caves.

He said that it was job of the Supreme Court and NAB to bring such people to justice and recover looted money. He warned voters that professional politicians had no sympathy for people and no agenda for development. He asked the nation to vote for honest candidates and show those parties the doors which welcomed the corrupt in the name of electables.

Referring to chief justice of Pakistan’s remarks about the corrupt practices, he said that giving sermon on corruption is the job of TV anchors and Maulvis.

“CJP comment was merely light music. Instead, the CJP is expected to take serious action to uproot the corruption and bring back the looted billions of rupees from foreign banks and off shore investments”, he said.

To the question that whether it was not contempt of court, he said ‘I and CJP both fear Allah only.’

Giving salient features of MMA manifesto, he said that interest free banking system would be introduced. He said that direct taxes will ease burden on the poor. Zakat and Ushr system will help boosting economy. He said that MMA will end VIP culture, introduce old age allowance for all above 70 years, unemployment allowance and make quality education and health facilities basic human rights.