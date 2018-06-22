Share:

KARACHI - Veteran Pakistani diplomat and “the world’s longest serving ambassador” Jamsheed Marker passed away on Thursday in Karachi. Marker served as Pakistan’s top envoy to the United States and more than a dozen other countries for over three decades.

The veteran diplomat was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as having been “ambassador to more countries than any other person” and also for being “the world’s longest serving ambassador”. The Hilal-e-Imtiaz recipient was also an accomplished cricket commentator and was fluent in English, Urdu, Gujarati, French, German and Russian.

He is survived by his daughter and wife, family sources said.