RAWALPINDI: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Food, Irrigation, Forestry, Fisheries Wildlife, Livestock and Dairy Development and Planning & Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Thursday stressed the need of viable mechanism of wheat procurement, price fixation and up-gradation of irrigation facilities which are vital for agriculture development in the province.

Presiding over a meeting of agriculture officers here at his office, Minister directed the officials to devise a strategy for mitigating the hardships of farmers and all concerned departments should focus their attention to extend maximum relief to the cultivators.

He said that Punjab is the house of food grains and we should take effective measures to improve the productivity of land by introducing latest agriculture machinery, seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and soft loans to the farmers so that they could be able to get maximum return to their labour.

The Punjab Caretaker Minister also directed the agriculture officers to keep a close liaison with the farmers for dissemination of knowledge and techniques to overcome the issues which become hindrance in agriculture production. He further said that it is equally important that effective measures should be adopted to meet the challenges of climate change which can create food security issue in future. –app

He said that water resources should be developed to bring maximum land under cultivation.