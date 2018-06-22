Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has formally kicked off its election campaign in Karachi as its Karachi President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, who is contesting the elections from NA-250 and PS-129, visited several public places and met area people. Naeem visited North Nazimabad and adjacent areas and met with area people including notables, youth and shopkeepers and appealed them to vote for the MMA in the polls going to be held on July 25. He said that the Karachiites would reject the people who had been elected for last 30 years and would not vote for them. “The people of Karachi are going to put stamp on the book, the electoral symbol of the MMA,” he claimed.

Speaking on the issues of the constituencies such as shortage of water, collapsed-sewerage system, prolong loadshedding and problems relating to issuance of the National Identity Card, the MMA leader was of the view that it was the Jamaat-e-Islami which had raised effective voice against these issues. “Now the JI is contesting the elections on the MMA platform and will resolve the public issues after coming into power,”

He said that all ruling political parties were equally responsible for the woes of the mega city as they kept mum on its miseries and it was only the JI which had represented the Karachiites at every possible forum. He said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had been ruling Karachi for last three decades but failed to provide basic necessities to the masses. The people of Karachi had given their everything for this party (MQM) but in response it killed their hopes, adding that the citizens are not going to vote on ethnic basis this time around.

“Now the situation is being changed exceptionally and the MMA would emerge as the big force in the parliament after winning the elections. The MMA would fight against the liberal and secular forces that have their places in all major political parties. They want to eliminate Islamic identity which is evident from the fact that they target Khatam-e-Nabuwwat law and want to eliminate Islamic lessons from the curriculum. The MMA would not only fight against them but also struggle for implementation of Madina’s Islamic system in Pakistan,” he added.