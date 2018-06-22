Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former minister for information technology and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Anusha Rehman on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi to record her statement in the case related to the alleged illegal award of contract of the Next Generation Mobile Services.

The NAB had summoned Rehman and former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Telecom Authority former chairman Syed Ismail Shah and others in the alleged illegal contract of 3G and 4G mobile service case.

The NAB Rawalpindi issued the notice to Rehman on June 8, which said: “Whereas, the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence, committed by you under the provision of NAO 1999 on the allegations of deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly causing a loss to the national exchequer, the misuse of authority and obtaining pecuniary advantage through corrupt, dishonest and illegal means etc during auction of NGMSA 2014 etc. Whereas the subject inquiry has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence regarding the auction of NGMSA, 2014 which relates to the said offence.”

According to sources, the NAB team investigated Rehman for around an hour regarding the NGMSA contract.

On May 31, the NAB had also written a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board Revenue and the Election Commission of Pakistan to get bank accounts and assets details of the accused.

The bureau had also directed all the three departments to provide the said details about Rehman, Dar and Shah till June 4.

A NAB official said that billions of rupees were involved in the case and the NAB executive board had given an approval into the investigation.

In 2014, Pakistan raised $1.1 billion from 3-G and 4-G auctions. Several national and multinational companies were part of the bid. According to the sources, the NAB had also issued summons to the PTA former chairman in the same case and he would soon record his statement.

Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed NAB Karachi director-general to conduct complaint verification against former PPP minister Sharjeel Memon for allegedly having assets beyond known sources of income.