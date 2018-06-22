Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurengzeb has blasted the elements racing for ‘TV rating’ on the illness of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

In a media interaction here yesterday, Marriyum Aurengzeb thanked those who prayed for life and health of Begum Kalsoom who, she said, had the credit of playing a political role against dictator after coup of October 1999. She said Begum Kalsoom was still in critical condition at the hospital in London and regretted the statement of PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan on the illness of Begum Sahiba. She said Harley Clinic does not belong to Pakistan and Clinic authorities in London manage its affairs.

She said Nawaz Sharif made over 100 appearances before the NAB court but corruption of not a single penny had been found out. Marriyum said cases against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were being heard over the last eight months bypassing hearing of dozens of others. Only Nawaz Sharif and the ministers of cabinet were being called to the court every next day despite the fact, it was the PML-N government that did record service to the masses.

She said the summoning of Sharifs by the NAB amounted to pre-poll rigging when questions were also arising on the transparency of the accountability against them.

To a question on Imran Khan, the PML-N spokesperson said, he was afraid of his workers, therefore, he called in Rangers for his security. In 2013, Imran dreamt of becoming the prime minister but he failed and his fate will not be different from the past this time too, she said, adding, the PTI miserably failed to deliver in KP where it ruled for five years. She said the masses had rejected Khan while the Sharifs were being victimised through the NAB. She said time was not far away, when the PTI workers would also go against Imran to take him to task.

To a question on Zaeem Qadri’s rebellion against the party, she said, Zaeem was a companion of Shehbaz and she would not speak on this subject. She told a questioner that bid was on to put the names of Nawaz, Maryam and Hussain on the ECL.

PML-N TO ANNOUNCE PARTY

TICKETS IN TWO DAYS

APP adds: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Thursday that the party would award tickets to candidates within next two days as party's parliamentary board had finalised its recommendations.

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Model Town here on Thursday, she said the PML-N would announce its party manifesto next week, adding that the party would present its manifesto, or the next five-year plan, in the light of its previous five-year performance.

The PML-N spokesperson said the party would contest July 25 elections through a neat and clean election campaign. She was of the view that her party had enviable performance to seek votes. "United we go to the people's court on July 25 and masses would reward us with success," she claimed.

About reshuffle in bureaucracy, she said transfers could not affect election results as the projects could not be shifted and they stood witness to good governance of the PML-N governments in provinces and the centre.

About the disgruntled ticket aspirants, she said the party workers were their asset, adding her elevation to an important post in the party was a true reflection of the importance the PML-N attached to women in particular. She said the reservations of disgruntled party workers had been redressed in the review committee of the party. She said women would be accommodated at other party positions.

About PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum said Nawaz was faced with media and court trial, alleging anyone with the suffix 'Sharif' in name would be summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). She alleged that only the PML-N leadership was being summoned by NAB.

The PML-N spokesperson alleged that NAB was silent in the cases of others while the PML-N leadership was being targeted and prosecuted despite the fact there was nothing against them. About the return of Nawaz and Maryam to the country, she said their priority was the health of Kalsoom Nawaz as should be of any husband and a daughter.

She said she was hurt by PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan's statement about Kasloom Nawaz, adding that women should be saved from political point-scoring and mud-slinging. She said it was unfair to humiliate women.

About Imran Khan, she said the PTI chairman was tried, tested and he had failed miserably in the people's court as he was incompetent. She said Imran did not launch even a single project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the past five years.

About rumours of PML-N leader Zaeem Qadri deserting party, she said Syed Zaeem Qadri had been an active, loyal and trusted member of the party and it was premature to comment on the agenda of his presser.