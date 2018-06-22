Share:

rawalpindi - The two stalwarts of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Ali Khan and Muhammad Hanif Abbasi addressed a function and announced in public to end their differences for the interest of the party.

They said they would crush AML President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed from NA-60 and NA-62 with joint efforts.

The function was held in a local hotel on Thursday which was also attended by all candidates of PML-N including Hanif Abbasi, Daniyal Chaudhry, Malik Abrar, Malik Shakil Awan, Haji Pervaiz, Ziaullah Shah, Raja Hanif, Malik Iftikhar, Sajjad Khan, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Jillani, Tahseen Fawad, Zaibun Nisa Awan, Lubna Rehan and all the union council chairmen.

In NA-60, Hanif Abbasi is PML-N candidate and in NA-62 Daniyal Chaudhry who is son of Senator Ch. Tanveer. Both will face six time winner AML President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in two separate constituencies.

“PML-N leaders and workers are united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and all the candidates will formally launch their election campaign jointly without any prejudice,” said PML-N Metropolitan president Sardar Naseem while addressing the function.

He said that PML-N completed Rs80 billion worth of development works in Rawalpindi during five years to provide civic facilities to the residents.

He said that RMC spent Rs1.5 billion worth of development works in last year.

Former MNA Hanif Abbasi said that party workers and leader had to work to win the seat for Nawaz Sharif and for his narrative to give respect to vote.

He vowed to visit all the streets of the city and cantonment areas to beg the vote for PML-N and its candidates without any prejudice for the sake of party.

“We will defeat Imran Khan party and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Rawalpindi and it would be the election when the PML-N will prove that Rawalpindi is still fort of the party,” he said.

Senator Ch. Tanveer said that PML-N workers would start their campaign with unity and we would give respect to the vote and voters. “We will win all the seats from Rawalpindi and Punjab and Sheikh Rashid would hide his face after defeat,” he said.

He paid tribute to the services of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in PML-N and said that due to her efforts, the party was saved in the 1999 military coup. He prayed for her early recovery and asked the workers to work hard to get back all the seats from Rawalpindi.

Daniyal Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif gave him a party ticket against Sheikh Rashid and directed him to gain victory. He said that he was youngest candidate in Rawalpindi and represented the young generation.

Malik Abrar, Haji Pervaiz, Tahira Aurangzeb and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.