KARACHI - Police Thursday claimed to have arrested the accused persons allegedly involved in gang rape here in the remits of Steel Town police station.

Police said that the armed men abducted a 21 years old girl from her residence in Gulshan-e-Waheed, Steel Town and took her away to unknown place. The accused persons were subjected her to rape and later thrown her near the residence. Police said that the victim girl registered the case against the accused including Nasir, Rehman and another unknown residents of the same area while arrested two nominated accused while unknown comrade managed to flee. Police also recovered the car being used by the culprits for kidnapping and started investigation.

Man’s body found stuffed in gunny bag

Police have found gunny bag decomposed dead body of a young man from the bushes of Musharaf Colony, Baldia, within the remits of Mochko police station. Police said that residents of the area informed police about the body lying in bushes which resulting police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital. Police said that the accused persons have abducted the victim and thrown his shot dead tortured body at the said place. Police have found nothing for deceased identification while shifted the body to morgue after autopsy.