Share:

KASUR: The Punjab Teachers Association [PTA] organised a protest demonstration outside Kasur Press Club over police failure to arrest the accused involved in killing of a teacher during a brawl erupted at a tea stall for forty rupees here the other day.

It is to be noted that a government school teacher died in a scuffle over Rs40 at a tea stall at Old Lorry Station a few days back. Two government school teachers-Shabbir Bhatti and Shafiq Dogar-went to a tea stall. An argument occurred between them and the tea stall owner over forty rupees. The latter called his friends. At least 25 people gathered at the stall. They subjected the teachers to severe physical torture. Their condition became critical and they were rushed to Kasur District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital for treatment where Shabbir Bhatti succumbed to his injuries. He was father of three children.

The police had registered a case against the accused on a complaint of deceased's heirs and also claimed to have arrested one of them. "But majority of them is still beyond the police reach," according to the PTA. Teachers demanded the police ensure early arrest of the accused and award them exemplary punishment.