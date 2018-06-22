Share:

rawalpindi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Rawalpindi chapter celebrated its 65th birthday in different parts of the city here on Thursday.

In this regard, several cake cutting ceremonies were held attended by PPP leaders including former Chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Malik Aamir Fida Paracha, spokesman to former president Asif Ali Zardari, Haji Gulzar Awan, Babar Jadoon, Sumaira Gull, President PPP Women Wing and candidate for NA-62, Raja Nazir Advocate and many others.

The participants pledged to continue their mission of bringing betterment in the lives of poor segments of society and to strengthen democracy in the country.

According to details, PPP city chapter arranged a cake cutting ceremony in a marriage hall at Said Pur Road. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, the former Chairman Senate, was the chief guest on the occasion while Babar Jadoon and many other leaders and Jiyalas were also present on the occasion.

Syed Nayyar Bukhari cut the cake and addressed the workers. He paid a tribute to the founder of PPP, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his daughter, former premier Benazir Bhutto.

He said that BB sacrificed her life for the revival of democracy in Pakistan and we will not let her blood go to waste.

He said the whole party is united under the wise leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari. He said PPP have fielded its candidates all over Pakistan to contest upcoming general elections 2018 and the party would also bag a win.

Senior Vice President of PPP Rawalpindi Division and candidate for NA-61 Haji Gulzar Awan also held a meeting at Aman House on Peshawar Road besides organizing cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the birthday of his beloved leader BB.

Similarly, PPP Women Wing Rawalpindi President and candidate for NA-62 Sumaira Gull also arranged cake cutting ceremony to celebrate birthday of BB in a local hotel near Moti Masjid at Liaquat Bagh.

A large number of women leaders and workers of PPP attended the ceremony.

Another leader of PPP Rawalpindi City Rahat Kazmi also held a cake cutting ceremony in a private hotel. Though he announced that ex-Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani will grace the ceremony as chief guest, Raza Rabbani did not attend the ceremony. All the leaders and workers visited the monument of BB at Liaquat Bagh, where she was killed in a gun-and-bomb attack by terrorists on December 27, 2007 after addressing a mammoth public gathering in connection with her election campaign. They aslo laid floral wreaths and offered Fateh for her departed soul.