GUJARANWALA-The lawyer wing of Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] observed the birth anniversary of former premier and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto at the hall of District Bar Association on Thursday. A large number of lawyers participated in the ceremony and cut the birthday cake. The participants paid rich tributes to Benazir Bhutto over her great services for Pakistan.

EQUIPMENT BURNT: Equipment worth millions of rupees was reduced to ashes in a fire erupted in a plastic factory in Civil Lines area on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a fire broke out in a plastic factory allegedly due to a short circuit. It engulfed factory equipment worth millions of rupees in no time and burnt it to ashes. Rescue 1122 fire fighters reached the spot and overcame the fire after hectic struggle spanning two hours.