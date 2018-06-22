Share:

PTCL achieves ISO certifications for CISS

ISLAMABAD (APP): PTCL has become the country's first telecom operator to achieve two ISO certifications in parallel for its Cloud Services 'Infrastructure-as-a-Service' (CISS) offering. The International Standards Organization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) are the authorities for these standards. The ISO 27017 is a Cloud security-specific standard, while ISO/IEC 27000 is a family of standards that helps organizations keep information assets secure. On this occasion, PTCL's Chief Technical Information Officer, Saad Muzaffar Waraich said, "These international certifications clearly demonstrate PTCL's recognition of the criticality of securing cloud-based solutions. Our customers trust us with their data, and these certifications ensure that proper controls are in place, not only to secure our platforms, but also our customers' data." PTCL's cloud offering allows our customers to utilize the amount of computing resources as per their requirements on an OPEX model without having to invest in hardware themselves.

Addressing the specific needs of cloud security, ISO/IEC 27017 builds upon ISO/IEC 27001 - providing additional controls and implementation guidance on architecture, technology and processes to ensure information security is well protected in the cloud.

Adil Rashid, Chief Digital Services Officer, highlighted that, "PTCL has set the standard in providing safe and secure solutions to our corporate customers with cloud services security. They can safely utilize our platforms knowing that all their confidential data is protected through multi-layer safety net as provided by international certifications ensuring highest levels of customer satisfaction."

Recently PTCL also announced Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) Level -I certification v3.2 for its Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS)/ PTCL Smart Cloud offering, which assures maximum security compliance as per international standards.

Farmers urged to spray fields on time

MIANWALI (APP): A plant protection expert has advised farmers to spray their cotton fields on time and also use quality pesticides to get more yield of their crop. He suggested to farmers to use modern varieties of cotton seeds and consult the department for getting best results of cultivated cotton. Assistant Director Plant Protection Rana Zulfiqar told farmers that over 2,800-kilogram per acre cotton could be produced after following instructions in this regard, adding that quality seed was available now in the country. The care of fields was necessary for getting best results and in this regard close coordination with the officials concerned was required. The farmers were now getting average 880 kg to 930 kg per acre production of Cotton and existing ration was too much lesser than other agricultural countries' production, he said. He said that some farmers were getting 1800 to 2000-kg per acre production with proper pesticides spray, elimination of extra plants and using quality seeds.

The quality cotton seed was now available in the country which can increase per acre production to 2800-kg, he added.

Meeting discusses CPEC projects in KP

PESHAWAR (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Department Abdur Rauf Khattak chaired a meeting regarding the developmental projects taking place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The meeting also discussed different developmental projects in detailed with special reference to its public importance and its future role in the development of the region. The meeting was told that developmental work is under way on different projects approved by the Joint Coordination Committee of CPEC, which Includes Hevelian-Thakot Express way (with estimated cost Rs. 130 billion), Suki-Kinare Hydro Power Project (estimated cost Rs. 180 billion) and Hakla-DI Khan Motorway (estimated cost Rs129 billion). During the discussion it was told that JCC has principally approved three major developmental projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its 6th meeting. These included Chitral Shandoor link road to be extended to Chakdara in future, Rashaki Special Economic Zone and Circular Rail Project.

The meeting also reviewed the pace of work on all the developmental projects, being executed under the CPEC in this province and the caretaker minister directed the concerned quarters to speed up the developmental and management works on all these projects and maintained proper record of all such activities taking place in this regard as these are long term projects of the national importance.

Cotton exports grow by 32.66pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): Raw cotton exports from the country during 11 months of current financial year grew by 32.66 percent as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year. According the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period from July-May, 2017-18, country earned $57.541m by exporting about 34,969 metric tons of raw cotton as compared the exports of 25,349 metric tons valuing $43.374m. It may be recalled that textile group exports from the country during the period under review witnessed 9.82pc increase as textile products worth $12.336b were exported as compared the exports of $11.232b of same period last year. Meanwhile, 475,550 metric tons of cotton yarn worth $1.247b were exported in last 11 months of current financial year as compared the exports of 414,430 metric tons valuing $1.134b of same period last year. During the period under review, 1,996,488 thousand square meters of cotton cloth worth $2.015b exported as against the exports of 1,887,519 thousand square meters valuing $1.980b of same period last year.

According the data exports of yarn other then cotton also increased by 38.1 percent and 10,670 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth $30.273 million exported as compared the exports of 8,115 metric tons valuing $21.935 million of same period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2017-18, knitwear exports from the country grew by 16.81 percent and reached to $2.480 billion, where as bed wear exports increased by 6.65 percent and stood at $2.55 billion.

During last 11 months of current financial year Readymade garments worth $2.345 billion were exported, where as about 189,783 metric tons of towels worth $736.924 million were also exported.