MULTAN-PTI South Punjab Secretary General Aun Abbas Bappi accused PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi of obliging his relatives and turncoats in awarding the party tickets.

He said the workers would not come out of their homes on polling day, if the provincial candidate list, to be unveiled on June 23, did not contain the names of diehard workers.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club on Thursday, he said that the workers would not use their right to vote if the relatives of big leaders were again obliged in granting provincial assembly tickets. “Shah Mahmood is a big leader but he wants to oblige his relatives. Parties are not run by relatives but workers,” he maintained. He said that the decisions to grant tickets to turncoats and relatives for NA-155 and other constituencies were personal decisions but still the workers accepted these lists. He declared that he would request Imran Khan to get stopped exploitation of workers and get accomplished the lists of candidates for provincial constituencies in his own supervision. He warned that he would unveil many secrets in the next press conference if tickets were granted to turncoats and capitalists.

He pointed out that Shah Mahmood Qureshi, his son Zain Qureshi, his close aides Akhtar Malik and Mazhar Abbas Raan and Malik Aamir Dogar were consteting elections from different national and provincial constituencies but still he wanted to grant more tickets to his relatives. “If Moen Qureshi or any other relative of Shah Mahmood is given ticket, we’ll condemn and protest this decision,” he warned. He said that the workers had strong reservations but no one listened to them.

He pointed out that the female workers of South Punjab were also totally neglected, even though they deserved 40 percent of total reserved seats quota for women in Punjab. He claimed that some leaders announced the lists of female candidates against reserved seats without bringing it into the knowledge of Imran Khan.

Daska aspirants on tenterhooks for tickets





SIALKOT-The top leadership of PTI is still undecided on its candidate in Daska city’s NA-75 constituency while the inordinate delay is irking the aspirants.

The aspirants are waiting for the PTI decision for ending the prevailing political uncertainty and confusion in Daska city. Due to the political confusion and uncertainty, the tempo of the electioneering ahead of the general elections, could not pick up in Daska city, said local people.

Daska city’s five desirers Ali Asjad Malhi (the former state minister in Musharraf Regime), Usman Khalid, Ch. Sadaqat Ali (former MPAs), Ch Ejaz Ahmed Cheema (former PML-Q backed Daska Tehsil Nazim) and Abdul Rauf Bajwa are seeking to get the PTI ticket for the constituency.

About a month has left to the scheduled July 25, 2018 general elections, but the PTI leadership still remains undecided to make any final decision of awarding the party ticket here.

However, all of these candidates were claiming to have the PTI ticket in their pockets. PML-N has again fielded its former MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah in Daska city’s constituency (NA 75, Sialkot-IV) against PPP’s old face Dr. Syed Zaheerul Hassan Rizvi and PML-Q’s candidate Ch Ansar Iqbal Baryar here.