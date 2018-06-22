Share:

England legend David Beckham

I believe Argentina will play against England in final. I think obviously my choice would be England to win the competition, but that's me being biased and passionate about my country.

Portugal oach Fernando Santos

Cristiano Ronaldo is like a port wine, he changes as he ages. He's constantly evolving, unlike regular players he's always evolving. He won't be doing the same thing in two or three years and he's not doing what he did four or five years ago.

Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta

We held our own against the European champions. They have big names, stars, everything you want. We gave it everything but you saw (the ball) just didn't want to go in.

Brazil coach Tite

It's the same team that is going to start. We want to win,

it's a World Cup, but the coach is not going to play with the players' health. It's too big a risk.

Spain coach Fernando Hierro

This is the World Cup, and not one single game is going to be easy. We can improve, and I hope we will keep winning while we do so, but nobody is giving anything away easily.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

I think of Diego Maradona, Ossie Ardiles, players like this, who I know loved being away with their country. It is something special and Harry (Kane) has created that with England. He loves Tottenham -- but he has a real passion with England also.