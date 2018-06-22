Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and his two wives’ — Nusrat and Tehmina Durrani — cumulative assets have been valued at Rs389 million, according to their asset details shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As per details of the nomination papers submitted for the upcoming general elections 2018, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz own assets worth millions.

The former chief minister owns 172-kanal land, a Land Cruiser and bank balance worth more than Rs11.4 million. He is shareholder of five mills including Hamza Spinning Mills, Hudaibya Paper Mills. He has also taken bank loan of Rs 38,94,518.

The former Punjab chief minister possesses assets worth Rs159 million, which includes Rs126 million properties in London. However, an amount worth Rs108.9 million has been shown as liability in the documents.

Moreover, he owns two properties on Mall Road in Murree; one kanal and nine marla land, which has been estimated to cost Rs34,000 and a bungalow which costs Rs27,000.

Alongside, he has shares worth Rs11.4 million in Hudaibya Engineering Mills, Hamza Spinning Mills and Hudaibya Paper Mills.

Shehbaz owns 88-kanal land in Sheikhupura, which he received as a gift from his mother.

On the other hand, Shehbaz’s first wife Nusrat is the owner of assets worth Rs225 million. She owns 10-kanal house in Model Town which has been estimated at Rs128.7 million, along with Rs57million lodge in Murree’s Doonga Gali.

Nusrat’s total wealth in Kasur has been stated to be Rs2.6 million, and she possesses shares worth Rs8.7 million in different companies.

She has jewellery worth Rs1.7 million and accounts in five different banks with a balance of Rs18.9 million.

Shehbaz’s second wife Tehmina Durrani owns assets worth Rs5.7million. She owns a 10 marla house in Defence Housing Authority in Lahore and has five bank accounts, with a cumulative balance of Rs0.5 million.

Tehmina also received four properties in Haripur as gifts and possesses jewellery and a vehicle worth Rs1.5 million and Rs0.5 million respectively.

Meanwhile, the details exposed that Hamza Shehbaz, one of the PML-N leaders and son of Shehbaz Sharif, also owns 155-kanal land, bank balance of Rs4.3 million and cash price bonds worth Rs1.6 million.

He is shareholder of 21 mills, however, he has not any personal vehicle under his name.

Former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique owns assets worth Rs 178.413 million.

The details submitted by Saad Rafique in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed that he and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique have a ancestral home worth Rs 125,00000.

Saad Rafique owns house in Defence Housing Authority Phase 2 in Lahore worth Rs 48. 2 million and two 16-kanal houses in Cantt worth Rs 34,680,590 and Rs 34,595,523. He is also the owner of Saadian Associates Marketing and Consultancy in DHA that is worth Rs 29.8 million.

He has a sum of Rs 14 million in prize bonds and cash while his bank balance is only Rs 1.5 million. He also has furniture worth Rs 2.5 million.

Saad Rafique has mentioned himself as husband of two wives, Ghazala Saad and Shafaq Hera, and father of two daughters and one son.

In 2015, Saad Rafique earned Rs 22.6 million income and paid Rs 2.9 million in taxes while in 2017, he paid Rs 5.2 million in taxes on his income of Rs 39.8 million.

He owns shares worth Rs 11.5 million and took loan of Rs 29.5 million from a cousin.