HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Six persons were booked on charge of allegedly thrashing a woman and her son for a dispute over a piece of inherited land at suburban village Mabowala on Wednesday.

According to police, Karamat Ali has been locked in a dispute with Liaqat Ali, Munawar Bibi, Ghulam Murtaza and Ashraf over a piece of inherited land. A case in regard to the dispute is sub judice in court. On Wednesday, Karamat Ali went to the court to attend hearing of the case. In his absence, his rivals attacked his wife Riaz Bibi and son Usman when they were working in fields. They held them hostage at gunpoint and subjected them to severe kind of physical and verbal torture. Not only did they fracture a bone of Riaz Bibi but they also snatched Rs100,000 worth gold jewellery she was wearing. Their howls were attended by the villagers passing by and they rescued them from the suspects. Police registered a case against the accused after medical report confirmed torture of woman and her son. Further investigation was underway.

BB paid rich tributes





HAFIZABAD-The 65th birthday of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto was observed and the party workers paid rich tributes to the assassinated PPP leader for her national services.

The speakers including former secretary general of PPP District Hafizabad Arshad Mahind, District President women wing Khalida Shahid, candidate for PP-70 Fakhar Abbas and Aman Ullah said that the workers of PPP would never forget the supreme sacrifice rendered by Shaheed BB for the continuity of democratic system in the country. They pledged that the workers of PPP would continue their struggle to complete the mission of BB and ZA Bhutto. The participants later offered ‘Fateh’ for the departed soul.