Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Caretaker Minister for Livestock, Labour, Human Resource and Transport Mian Nauman Kabir has said that short-term but concrete measures are being taken to resolve major issues to ensure sustainable growth of livestock, human resource and transport sectors.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Malik Tahir Javaid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil at LCCI office.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that private sector must shift its focus towards livestock sector and human resource development.

He said that little attention towards public-private partnership could yield miraculous results. He said that appetite for Pakistani meat is strong in both domestic and export markets.

He said that skilled labour and human resources are precious assets of the country.

He said that measures are well on the way to resolve the issues of labour so that it can play fundamental role in industrial growth.

He said that more opportunities would also help tackle the issue of brain-drain. The minister said that good transport system always played an important role in boosting of trade and economic activities therefore special attention is being given to this sector.

While calling for feedback and suggestion, Mian Nauman Kabir said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is working as think tank. LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that livestock sector can work as driving force for the national economy and can be used for poverty alleviation in rural areas.

He said that around 15 percent milk, produced in the country, is wasted in transportation requiring instant remedies. More chillers on farmlands need to be established, these can operate through joint ownership of farmers.

He said that the chillers should be operated on no-profit-no-loss basis through interest free loan from the state, returnable in five years time.

He suggested that unused land should be provided to the farmers for livestock and the animal refuse and dun should be used for producing biomass, the fuel for generating electricity. He said that this electricity in rural areas can help manage the chiller for milk and at later stage can help freeze meat for export.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that precious human resources are leaving country for better opportunity that is a matter of concern. "We have to create more and more opportunities for skilled manpower to handle the issue of brain-drain," he said.

He said that rate of skilled manpower increased by more than 60 percent since 1990 and situation is growing worsen.

He said that a developing country like Pakistan cannot afford continue to lose skilled human resources that can turn the economy around but leaving the country for good opportunities.

He said that those issues must be tackled on priority which are forcing skilled manpower to migrate to the other destinations.

Expressing the best wishes for Provincial Minister Mian Nauman Kabir, who is also former senior vice president of the LCCI, Malik Tahir Javaid hoped that he would take stakeholders on board on policy matters.