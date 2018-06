Share:

FAISALABAD:- A man gunned down his teenage niece over marriage feud and escaped from the scene here on Thursday. Police said the incident took place in Chak No 424-GB of Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad where accused Munawar Hussain shot dead his niece Shagufta 17, over marriage feud . The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for his arrest.–INP