LAHORE - Majority of the traders' community is keeping itself aloof from the current politics, as they are not showing any affiliation with political parties.

Businessmen as a community are not attaching themselves with political parties though at individual level they have their own liking and disliking. It is a totally changed scene from the past when the community was quite frank and expressive about its political affiliation, which has been largely with the PML-N.

But this time round there is no such element on surface and no one can say with certainty which side the majority vote of traders will swing.

FPCCI former president Zubair Tufail stated that the federation is totally independent, having no link or attachment with any political party, however we, as a community, are deeply concerned about the country's economic future.

He said the business community would also like to give its own input to the political parties for shaping up their comprehensive economic plan.

He said the apex trade body of Pakistan, consisting of 210 Trade Bodies including local Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Trade Associations across Pakistan, has initiated a programme to invite the country's top political party leaders to discuss their economic agenda and other national issues. Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president and Rice Exporters Association chairman Samee Ullah Ch called upon the political parties to make public their economic agenda because the next general elections are around the corner.

He said that the political parties should share their economic agenda and fiscal priorities with the trade and business leadership so as they can analyze it and make their own plans according the political vision.

Samee Ch said that businessmen collective focus should be on economy as the future progress and prosperity lie in strong economy.

He said that all political parties must unite and make coordinated efforts to showcase Pakistan as investment friendly country to the global community.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association chairman Amir Fayaz said that APTMA had already held a series of meetings with the government and had interaction with all political parties in order to pursue a positive objective which should be above any political affiliation.

He said that this interaction provided an opportunity to our members to discuss the matters of mutual interest particularly related to facilitating trade and industry. LCCI senior vice president Kh Khawar Rashid asked political parties to make a presentation to their members on the economic agenda and road map of priorities, as cherished by their parties for the revival of the economy. Few weeks have left in the upcoming election, but none of the party has truly outlined its economic agenda which is unfortunate.