ISTANBUL:- Turkish pop singer Hacer Tulu and a businessman were shot dead at a nightclub in the popular Aegean resort of Bodrum early Thursday, reports said. An assailant or assailants opened fire on businessman Mehmet Ali Surensoy, who runs nightclubs in Bodrum and Istanbul, outside the Medusa club in the Gumbet district west of the town centre, the Dogan news agency said. Tulu, who was at nightclub at the time of the shooting just before dawn, was also shot and killed, it added. It was not immediately clear whether she had been deliberately targeted or was caught in the crossfire, with initial reports suggesting she had been accidentally hit.–AFP

Reports said that she has been at the club with friends - rather than to perform - and was shot at the entrance after paying.

Four people were wounded and four suspects detained three hours later, driving a car in the neighbouring province of Manisa. They have been brought to Bodrum for questioning.

The singer had enjoyed some success in recent years, notably with the 2015 ballad "Omur Torpusu" ("Life Draining") which has notched up over four million views on YouTube.

Bodrum is one of Turkey's most upmarket resorts, visited by thousands of foreign and domestic tourists every year.

But it has on occasion been hit by gun violence blamed on turf wars linked to the ownership of its profitable entertainment venues.

In July 2017, a Turkish teenager working as a waiter was killed when a gunman opened fire on two beach clubs in Bodrum.